Online summer workshop

Practically, India's first immersive and experiential learning app, has launched the second edition of its Summer Workshop spread across four to six weeks starting from 25th April for all class students. At the summer workshop, students can enroll for one or all the courses offered, based on their individual interest. Upon successful completion of the workshop, students will receive an official certificate.

There are 3 STEM courses which help students to build games, websites and robots using advanced tools and softwares. To feed the creative mind, the workshop also includes courses on graphic designing, music and photography.

The Game Development using Roblox is another exciting element in the workshop that will bring out the gamer in you. The course will help to learn the basics of game development using the Roblox platform and, at the same time, will provide access to Lua Coding Language. Apart from these, the course will teach how to create a script, make objects spawn, how to program your Humanoid Roblox Player, and much more.

The Website Development course will assist aspirants to create a blogging site and a standard website for business or personal use by using WordPress, which is a free open-source blogging tool and content management system.

The Robotics course helps strengthen students' knowledge of AI and related concepts by helping them create various projects and applications such as control motors, actuators, signal lights, and more using the Arduino Uno board.aam.