Parenting Tips for parents: Creating a focused study space

In the dynamic landscape of education today, the role of parents in providing support for board exams is paramount in shaping the future of the children. We are acutely aware of the delicate balance required for parents to be involved in their child’s preparation at home.An important turning point in a student’s life is the board exam. With all the planned events, friend get-togethers, and family dinners throughout the holidays, it cannot be easy to maintain focus when studying for tests. Celebrations may divert students, even though the final board exam fever is expected to start by mid-February 2025. While academic preparation is essential, children’s performance during the vacation is often impacted. Following are some insights that parents can keep in mind while assisting their kids in getting the most out of their board exam preparation during the festive break:

Create a dedicated space:

Identify a space in the house not close to the common shared area. This will help your child feel at ease without worrying about visitors dropping by, which will help them focus on their studies. Make sure it is equipped with books, stationery, a desk and chair, and other essentials like water and snacks within reach.

Provide your support and presence:

You are your child’s prime provider at home. Regularly being physically and emotionally present can significantly reduce tension and anxiety. This can also help you improve your relationship with them and give them the drive and encouragement they need to succeed. You will also be able to understand their challenges and help them make an optimal study schedule to overcome them.

Monitor their progress:

Every child has a different way of preparation. Some benefit from solving PYQs, some need chapter-wise questions, and some want to prepare one subject per day. Set aside time to have conversations about academics with your children. Try administering tests and promoting the use of practice questions and previous papers, which will help your child’s academic development. This helps address and prepare well on chapters that need more focus and guarantees that your child gets used to the format and stays connected over time while attempting questions.

Encourage a Healthier Way of Living:

A healthy body and a sound mind are necessary for the best academic results. Enhance your child’s health by providing them with well-balanced meals. Encourage taking regular breaks to avoid burnout. Promoting activities like stretching, walking, or taking up a hobby can help, too. While determining the optimal study time for your child, don’t forget to factor in a minimum of 8 hours into their sleep schedule.

Stay away from comparisons and set reasonable expectations:

Respecting your child’s individuality is a principle that cannot be understated. Avoid comparing your child’s academic performance with that of siblings, neighbors, or friends, and also indulging in conversations with extended family members visiting during the festive break. Set attainable and reasonable goals with your child, as not everyone can score 99%. Please help your child focus on their strengths during the preparation, as it could help them concentrate on producing their best work without worrying about failing.

It’s unnecessary to forgo celebration or enjoyment to support your child’s academic endeavors throughout the holiday season. From creating the ideal study schedule for class 10 to keeping their home comfortable, parents play a critical role in their children’s lives during the critical board exam season. Your child may stay on top of their studies and take full advantage of the fun and excitement of the holidays by making a flexible timetable, establishing realistic goals, and integrating learning in fun ways.

(The writer is a Principal, St Peter’s School (ICSE), Bangalore)