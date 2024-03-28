Preparing for graduate studies abroad? Know how to ace shorter GRE test

Securing admission to a prestigious international university is a significant milestone for millions of students, and excelling in a globally recognized assessment plays a crucial role in this journey. The Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), conducted by ETS, is a key exam for those aspiring to pursue higher education in the United States, UK, Canada, Australia and other key overseas education markets. The test is widely accepted by leading graduate and professional institutions for courses in STEM, law, humanities andmanagement.



Over 1,300 business schools in 72 countries worldwide accept GRE scores for admission to their MBA programs. Additionally, there are many specialised master’s and doctoral programs in business that accept these scores. Interestingly, GRE scores are accepted by several top Indian b-schools as well, including Indian School of Business, IIM’s and other leading b-schools.

To further enhance the overall test-taker experience, the GRE underwent significant changes in September 2023. One of the key changes was the reduction in test duration to just under two hours –from previously four hours. This modification has not only made the assessment more convenient for test takers but also made GRE the shortest assessment for admission to graduate and professional programs.

Another improvement that was introduced during this time is the reduction of score reporting time from 10-15 calendar days to 8-10 calendar days.

This quicker reporting enables candidates to plan their overseas applications more effectively and increases the likelihood that candidates will have time to retake the test if they wish to improve their scores. This is a key benefit, as seven out of 10 people who retake the GRE get the same or better scores on the Verbal Reasoning and Quantitative Reasoning sections.Another key benefit is that GRE allows students who test multiple times the flexibility to submit all of their scores to schools, or only their best scores.

In addition, with its section-level adaptability, absence of negative marking, and five-year validity of test scores, the GRE offers students an unparalleled opportunity to enhance their prospects for admission to leading overseas universities across a variety of graduate programs.

Here are some practical tips for those preparing for the GRE, to set themselves up for test day success.

Understand the GRE format and create a study plan

Familiarize yourself with the test’s three main sections – Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning and Analytical Writing. Take a practice test to assess where you are doing well, and where you need to focus your time and energy to improve your

performance. Then, develop a comprehensive study plan that covers those areas.

Use official GRE materials

• Over 640 authentic practice questions with detailed answers.

• Skill-building content designed to enhance your capabilities and foster continuous growth and improvement.

• Access to Power prep plus online – Practice Test 2, a full-length, timed practice test providing scores and valuable feedback on all three sections of the shorter GRE.

Take practice tests & improve your time management

Regularly take full-length practice tests to simulate the exam environment and identify areas for improvement. Practice answering questions within the allocated time and develop strategies to tackle different question types efficiently.

Enhance your vocabulary, math and writing skills

Start by building your vocabulary using GRE word lists and flashcards for regular review, and dive into academic journals and literature to grasp word usage and synonyms in context. When it comes to math, focus on specific GRE areas like algebra and geometry.

Practice these through targeted sessions, and pay close attention to incorrect answers to learn from mistakes. For writing, dissect high-scoring GRE essays to understand what makes them successful.

Regularly practice writing essays on different topics, and seek feedback from mentors to improve clarity and argumentation.

Stay calm and confident

On the day of the exam, trust in the effort you’ve put into preparation. Approach each question methodically, breaking them down step by step. Keep a close eye on the clock to ensure effective time management. This combination of confidence, systematic approach and time awareness will help you navigate the exam with ease.

On exam day, trust your preparation, and manage your time wisely.Cracking the GRE demands dedication, consistent effort and strategic preparation.

By following these tips, you are setting yourself up for the best chance of success as you look to pursue your higher education goals.

(The author is Country Manager, ETS India & South Asia)