Programme to promote designing capabilities of students organised

Design Marathon 2.0 - to bring out the creativity of students and promote designing capabilities in accordance with the industry needs. The initiative provides a platform to the students for presenting their innovative solutions.

Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), under the commerce and industry ministry, on Wednesday organised a programme - Design Marathon 2.0 - to bring out the creativity of students and promote designing capabilities in accordance with the industry needs. FDDI Managing Director Arun Kumar Sinha said that during the programme, the students showcased their projets related to design.

The initiative provides a platform to the students for presenting their innovative solutions, he said in a statement.

As an institute of national importance, FDDI uses design to inculcate creativity, teamwork and problem solving within the students, he added.

Over 100 students participated in the event and showcased their semester practical projects to a committee of scholars and senior specialists in design.