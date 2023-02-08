Proving English proficiency skills of students

New Delhi: Cambridge University Press and Assessment (CUP&A) has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to improve English language skills of students seeking to travel abroad for work to help them land their dream jobs. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by NSDC CEO Ved Mani Tiwary and CUP&A South Asia MD Arun Rajamani.

"This partnership aligns with our mission of providing affordable and quality education and skills training to the youth and will go a long way to meet the demand for skilled Indians across global markets. This partnership will be a valuable addition to our portfolio of skills training programmes," Tiwary said.

As part of the agreement, Cambridge will provide a diagnostic test, develop learning pathways, provide print and digital content, support teacher training, and deliver high-stakes tests like IELTS and OET for Indian students at the NSDC-linked training institutions. The NSDC will support the initiative by mobilising students for the diagnostic tests, providing infrastructure for learning, managing the delivery of the programme at the facility, deploying trained trainers, and deploying Cambridge content and assessment for learning. According to Rajamani, the designated learning centres of the NSDC will also be branded as Cambridge Learning Partners to help mobilise students in the relevant geography.

"The partnership will initially lead to the opening of 30 approved Cambridge Learning Centres across 50 cities in the first phase and act as a hub and spoke model to reach all states. "English is the global language for business and in a globalised economy, it is the language of choice that facilitates communications and performance for enterprises across geographically diverse functions and business endeavours," Rajamani said. Rajamani stressed that India is no stranger to English, but is an aspirational language for many young Indians entering the workforce as well as those looking to move overseas.