Live
- Mithun Chakraborty to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award
- Tirumala decks up for Salakatla Brahmotsavam
- AR Dairy to Receive Notices from SIT in Tirumala
- Asian Development Bank visits natural farming in NTR district
- Karnataka CM Announces Imminent Release Of Controversial Caste Survey Report
- Tribal development govt priority, says minister
- iPhone SE 4 Launch Nears; Apple May Have to Drop BOE as a Display Supplier
- Vigilance Inquiry into Irregularities in Pharma City Land Acquisition
- Cine hero Nikhil flags off 3K Run
- Markets may rally to new highs, but in limited range
Just In
Raising awareness for cardiovascular health
World Heart Day, serves as a global platform to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and the vital importance of maintaining heart health.
World Heart Day, serves as a global platform to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and the vital importance of maintaining heart health. Initiated by the World Heart Federation in 2000, the day aims to combat the rising incidence of CVD, which remains the leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 18.6 million deaths each year.
Cardiovascular diseases encompass a range of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, arrhythmias, and stroke. Many of these conditions can be prevented through lifestyle changes and early interventions.
World Heart Day encourages individuals, communities, and governments to prioritize heart health through awareness campaigns, screenings, and educational programs. The day promotes healthier lifestyles, emphasizing regular physical activity, a balanced diet, smoking cessation, and stress management as key elements of cardiovascular well-being.
Importantly, it also highlights the need for equitable access to healthcare, especially in low- and middle-income countries, where the impact of CVD is most severe.
By fostering global collaboration and empowering people to take charge of their heart health, World Heart Day plays a crucial role in reducing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. With increased awareness and action, the burden of CVD can be mitigated, leading to healthier hearts and longer, more fulfilling lives for millions around the world.