Raising awareness for vision health



World Sight Day, celebrated annually on the second Thursday of October, is dedicated to raising global awareness about vision impairment and blindness. This observance, initiated by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), highlights the importance of eye health and advocates for accessible eye care for all. The goal is not only to bring attention to vision-related challenges but also to encourage proactive measures that can help prevent and treat vision impairment.



Vision impairment affects over a billion people worldwide, often resulting from conditions that are either preventable or treatable, such as cataracts, glaucoma, and refractive errors. Unfortunately, limited access to eye care services and resources in many regions exacerbates these issues, leaving millions without the support they need. World Sight Day aims to bridge this gap by promoting initiatives that make eye care more accessible and affordable, especially in underserved communities.

This day also serves as a reminder for individuals to prioritize their eye health through regular check-ups. Preventive care, early diagnosis, and timely treatment can significantly reduce the risk of blindness and improve quality of life for those with vision impairment. Campaigns, events, and educational programs held on World Sight Day provide valuable information on maintaining eye health, managing vision-related conditions, and understanding the importance of inclusive support for people affected by vision loss.

In celebrating World Sight Day, we recognize the need for continued global efforts toward achieving “Vision for All” and emphasize that everyone deserves the right to clear, healthy sight.