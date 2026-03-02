Rated balanced and concept-focused

The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Examination 2026 was described as balanced and concept-oriented, with an overall moderate level of difficulty. According to Sonam Chauhan, PGT Chemistry at JIRS, the paper was thoughtfully structured to assess conceptual understanding rather than rote memorisation. Section A, comprising multiple-choice questions, was largely based on NCERT textbooks and considered straightforward. However, some questions required careful reading and clarity of concepts. Section B, which included short-answer questions, tested students’ grasp of core principles. Units such as Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, and Coordination Compounds required logical reasoning and a systematic approach. Students who had practised derivations and understood key concepts were likely to find this section manageable.

The long-answer section was described as comprehensive yet balanced. Organic Chemistry held significant weightage, with emphasis on conversions, reaction mechanisms, and named reactions. Numerical problems were largely formula-based and direct, without being overly lengthy. Internal choices across sections offered flexibility, enabling students to attempt questions from their stronger areas.

From a unit-wise perspective, Physical Chemistry included moderate-level numericals that were mostly direct. Organic Chemistry was slightly analytical but remained within the NCERT framework, focusing on mechanisms and transformations. Inorganic Chemistry, particularly Coordination Compounds and the d- and f-Block elements, was largely memory-based and predictable for students who had prepared thoroughly from the prescribed text.

Time management was considered important, as certain numericals and reasoning-based questions required detailed calculations and explanations. However, the paper was generally viewed as achievable within the three-hour duration, allowing scope for revision.

Overall, the examination was aligned with the CBSE pattern and syllabus, and was perceived as fair and student-friendly by educators.