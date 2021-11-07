Redefining hustle culture

All of us aspire and dream which in today's new age is worth more than sleep. The toxins and after-effects are being grinded and hustled, so are we heading in the right direction or pathway. As we get to understand the hustle culture in a more defining way, it can be stated as a threshold of burning out extensively by overworking with stress and thereby countering it with hustle doodle melody.



As a more accepted reality, it's a preferred lifestyle, a passion with a null and void resultant lifestyle. As this is being incorporated by many and the younger generations in particular with a paradigm shift of work driven culture by being overtly devoted to their craft which is toxic by nature and rules the roost is a mindset or preferential norm accepted by the society at large.

Hustle culture mindset basically implies 'go hard or go home, a culture that puts the body in a state of constant move - fight or flight. This constant stress releases the stress hormones which are affecting the overall well-being. This lifestyle teaches people that overworking is the only way to earn respect. The company culture will eventually become toxic if employees start prioritising.

The true component of a commitment to forging ahead comes from what may redefine the mindset. Life is certainly not a laid path to move in comfortably, there are bound to be challenges and challenges, but we must choose vistas and pathways that open up new directions that enhance our growth component. Hustle may not hurt us if we choose the right approach, but it must be addressed diligently. Are we doing it ourselves before dictating terms?

Burnout culture is mostly linked to workaholism, as one looks to work, work, with more work, thereby the excess baggage through supporting bank cards like overdraft, credit is delimited while one scores high on a new income-earning capacity. Whether it is more credit or less deficit, there is a vacuum as it is burned out literally to gain that edge or scorecard of rich or poor or in between.

In reality, the gaps are always divided between the so-called rich and have-nots, the poor, who suffer in turn, are the middle class. And the women who were worshipped at one point or age are chastised as a scapegoat being a weak segment (weaker sex) stands exploited by the MCP's who use them to their advantage. Let's delve into the reality, let's shield the component of equality to all by deducing the negative impact of undercurrents and focusing on the onus of the positive growth component. Thus, one has to keep hustling for finer outcomes and results.

Young adults want hustle culture to retire – here's why:

l A beleaguered generation battling the pandemic and slowing economies is rejecting 'work hard, party hard' for 'work well, sleep well.

l Change is the name of the game. A mindset not taken care of will give rise to a storm and hurricane culture which will not support us. Let's collectively address the changing dimensions for a secure future for the womenfolk, in particular, the old and the young.

l Hustle citizens are not hustled by a chance encounter but reach a state of a fix as their potential is off the drain which is blocking progress and potential.

l A vibrant generation of young adults sacrificing weekends, sleep, and mealtimes to start their own 'side hustles' and take up gigs, as opposed to traditional 9 to 5 jobs.

l Not a realistic approach for personal or professional success and satisfaction.

Thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, people work from home more, learning to balance, dealing with burnout, multiple tasking, cooking more, attending to household chores and caring just not for oneself but for the neighborhood. Gen Z and millennials have come to realise that the glorified notion of hustling isn't all that it was made out to be.

Raison d'être'

l Hustle culture is a label for a much deeper economic problem

l In the current economy, which is a reality, jet speeding to achieve our dreams viz house by 25, kids by 28, retirement by 30 is the new age wisdom. Thanks to all who have instilled this thought to shape up in the present confused youngsters who don't endorse the old, or the nation themselves.

Here's a poll:

l Hustle to be stopped over 65 per cent

l Productivity is Key 45 per cent

To give some solid examples, saving has become a question mark. Rising expenses where the citizen is not able to cover basic living costs, how can they have a secure future. Let's shun people-pleasers, insecurity, competitive spirit, which is unhealthy, and also trending.

Countering negotiations and rising insurmountably, is creating disharmony. It's time to reflect on all aspects to be in tune with nature. The youngsters are rejecting hustle culture from a position of privilege. People come from different socio-economic backgrounds and there's the multiplicity of human nature. The market and employment rates can influence work culture and are beyond the control of an individual, one must acknowledge if they are over-working. We don't live for money alone; we need a parameter that balances our life.

The new hustle is stealing the ideation, working endlessly on social media. But by realising the value of life, taking care of us wholly is most important. Saying no to hustle culture isn't the solution; being more efficient and productive with your time is a crucial impediment. Is 'hustle culture' really all that it's cracked up to be? For many professionals, it's synonymous with success, filled with early mornings, late nights, passion projects and side hustles. But is it worth it? Does the idea of "hustle culture" hurt more than it helps? There is no better time to be real than now. Authenticity in the present day is crucial with people at home, office, or elsewhere, time to disconnect from negations and spend time qualitatively than in a quantification mode.

The dictum must be to act and fail, but not fail to act. Keeping your mind off when you feel disrespected is not worth it. If you have financial responsibilities, then hustle for your dreams after your 9 to 6 job. Strange encounters happen as we reinvent ourselves. When the right opportunities come by, make viable choices. Dreams become goals, and goals become a series of checkpoints along the way.

As we achieve, new dreams appear on the horizon. Ambition is not feminine, and Hustle is not Masculine. Hustle in silence, let success make the nose with a 90% hustle; 10% of sleep. Hustle until you don't need to introduce yourself and good things will come by in abundance. Hustle inspires hustle…stay humble, hustle harder & smarter!