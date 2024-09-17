Role of education in shaping Viksit Bharat

As India embarks on its journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, the role of education cannot be overstated. The Union Budget 2024-25 has rightly identified education as a key priority, with several initiatives aimed at transforming the sector and empowering the nation’s youth. At the heart of the government’s vision for Viksit Bharat lies the recognition that a well-educated and skilled populace is the foundation for sustained economic growth, social progress, and technological innovation. The budget’s emphasis on skilling, upgrading industrial training institutes, and aligning course content with industry needs reflects an understanding that education must cater to the evolving demands of the job market and the changing nature of work.

Focus on research and innovation

The budget’s focus on promoting research and development (R&D) holds immense promise for Viksit Bharat. The establishment of the Anusandhan National Research Fund for basic research and prototype development, as well as the plan to set up a venture capital fund for private sector-driven research and innovation, will catalyze the growth of a thriving innovation ecosystem. The budget’s emphasis on inclusive human resource development and social justice is also commendable. The Purvodaya initiative, aimed at generating economic opportunities in the eastern states, and the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, which focuses on improving the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities, demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of development are equitably distributed.

Moreover, the budget’s provisions for financial support for higher education, including loans up to ₹10 lakh and direct e-vouchers to students, will make quality education more accessible and affordable. This is a crucial step in empowering the youth and enabling them to fulfill their aspirations, ultimately contributing to the nation’s progress.

Empowering the citizens

However, the role of education in shaping Viksit Bharat extends beyond the confines of academic institutions and skill development programs. It also encompasses the broader task of cultivating enlightened and engaged citizens capable of critical thinking, ethical decision-making, and active participation in the democratic process. The budget’s initiatives, such as the digitization of land records and the simplification of the tax regime, highlight the need for improved data governance, transparency, and citizen-centric governance. These reforms require a population that is well-versed in digital literacy, financial literacy, and civic awareness – all of which can be fostered through a holistic education system.



The role of education can never undermined

A successful educational system must have elements like creativity, knowledge, wisdom, motivation, and encouragement. It also needs the inner fortitude to use a variety of tactics to address unforeseen obstacles. The Viksit Bharat 2047 campaign can be well-founded by promoting the newest skills and subtly transferring new moral codes and cognitive thinking. The nature and content of several disciplines have undergone significant change in recent years, with a concentrated effort to incorporate real-world experiments in governance, globalization, democracy, and the environment into the new framework for the educational system. India’s business prowess has helped us advance by removing barriers to higher education and encouraging creativity. Not depending on the market or competition but on connecting and creating new connections, are remarkable initiatives. By encouraging students’ creativity and responsibility and providing them with moral education and employable skills, we can help realize the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Conclusion



A holistic strategy is required for the transforming journey of education towards Viksit Bharat@2047, with a focus on academic excellence combined with moral and ethical education. The Union Budget 2024-25 has laid the foundation for a comprehensive education strategy that aligns with the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat. By investing in skills, research and innovation, inclusive development, and citizen empowerment, the budget paves the way for an education system that can nurture the talent, creativity, and social consciousness needed to propel India towards a prosperous and equitable future.

