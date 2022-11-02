Sainik schools entrance exam

Hyderabad: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) -2023 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 sainik schools across the country, for the academic year 2023-24. Ministry of Defence has approved 18 new Sainik schools. Admission to these schools of class VI is also through AISSEE 2023.

Date of exam is 08.01.2023. Mode of exam Pen paper (OMR sheets based). Eligibility for admission to class VI: candidate should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2023. Admission for girls is open in class VI only in all Sainik schools. Eligibility for admision to class IX: candidate should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.01.2023 and should have passed class VIII, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.

All other particulars are contained in the Information bulletin hosted on www.nta.ac.in/ https://aissee.nta.nic.ac.in Candidates should apply online only at https://aissee.nta.nic.ac.in. Last date to apply November 30 (NSS).