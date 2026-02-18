School students recognised at IIMB for developing mentorship platform

Students Andrea Rosa Alen, Sanchi Jawaria, and Radhika Katti of Greenwood High International School were recognised at the Grand Finale of Youth Udyami 2026 for developing a digital mentorship platform designed to simplify academic and career guidance for school learners.

Their solution, titled Mentorly, focuses on bridging gaps in mentorship access during the university application journey by combining structured planning tools with mentor-driven support.

The team was declared Overall Winner after presenting a platform that connects students with experienced mentors while generating personalised preparation roadmaps based on academic interests, preferred destinations, and career goals. The system allows users to input their educational background and aspirations, following which the platform outlines step-by-step preparation milestones, recommended opportunities, and relevant application guidance. Students can also interact with mentors to receive insights on course selection, admissions processes, and long-term academic pathways.

Youth Udyami 2026, organised under Prayaas, a social responsibility initiative led by participants of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) at the institute, is a year-long entrepreneurship exposure programme aimed at encouraging high school students to develop solutions to real-world challenges.

The initiative brings together students from Classes 10 to 12 and guides them through stages such as problem identification, validation, business modelling, and solution development.

At the finale event, shortlisted teams presented their ideas before a jury panel, with evaluation based on problem relevance, feasibility, scalability, and clarity of execution.

Organisers noted that the winning project

stood out for its clear

problem validation, structured implementation approach, and potential to deliver mentorship

support at scale.