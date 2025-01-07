Scientists unravel how early life experiences reshape our genes, brain health

New Delhi : A team of researchers has provided crucial insights into how early-life experiences become biologically embedded, af-fecting long-term health outcomes by reshaping our genes and brain health.

In a comprehensive Genomic Press Interview published in the journal Genomic Psychiatry, renowned neuroscientist Dr Michael Meaney from McGill University in Canada revealed pivotal discov-eries about the intricate relationship between genes and environ-ment in shaping brain health.

“I have always been genuinely fascinated by the search for the de-velopmental origins of individual differences in brain development and function,” said Dr Meaney, whose work has earned him elec-tion to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Order of Canada.

Dr Meaney’s research journey began with a simple question: what makes individuals different from one another?

This curiosity led him to groundbreaking discoveries in epigenetics -- the study of how environmental factors can influence gene ex-pression without changing DNA sequences.

“We too readily embrace narratives and technology that appeal to the general public, achieve headlines, and attract venture capital, but are far too simplistic to capture the complex reality of brain health truly,” observed Dr Meaney.

The findings raise intriguing questions about how society might better support child development: How can we translate these sci-entific insights into practical interventions? What role do different types of early experiences play in shaping resilience?

