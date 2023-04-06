SEMI University launched for Semiconductor Workforce Development

New Delhi: SEMI University, an online learning platform designed for the semiconductor industry, has been launched in India with the support of the Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) and the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA).

The platform offers over 360 courses for various employees in the industry, including facility operators, technicians, engineers and non-technical staff. SEMI University covers a broad range of topics including front-end and back-end manufacturing operations, principles of chip design, workplace safety, artificial intelligence (AI), MEMS and optoelectronics. The platform aims to provide an easy-to-use and structured manufacturing skill program for the semiconductor sector, supporting India's semiconductor workforce development. At the 12th Source India - Electronics Supply Chain Summit, ELCINA announced its collaboration with SEMI to bring the SEMI University program to India. ELCINA also released a white paper titled "Developing India's Semiconductor Workforce", which offers industry inputs and certification checklists to facilitate the creation of a structured manufacturing skill program for the semiconductor sector. The white paper and SEMI University are part of ELCINA's manufacturing workforce development initiative, supported by partnerships with the Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) and associated academic institutions such as NIELET, SCL & IITs.

ESSCI has been in the forefront of skilling the country's youth in Electronics for over a decade. With the support from industry stakeholders, NSDC, MEITY, and academia, they are confident that they will efficiently deliver SEMI courses and provide critical skill sets to the workforce. Amrit Manwani, Chairman of ESSCI and Past-President of ELCINA, congratulated the initiative and stated that ESSCI and ELCINA will work together to bring SEMI University courses to address the skills required for the semiconductor value chain. He also added that the collaboration would go a long way to build a self-reliant India in semiconductors, reducing its dependence on large-scale imports. The projected growth of India's semiconductor sector demands strong content for Indian workforce development, shared Dr Abhilasha Gaur, COO, ESSCI. The rich content offered by SEMI University enables ESSCI to take a leap forward in enabling India in this sector. SEMI President and CEO, Ajit Manocha, emphasised that workforce development is a critical need to support the long-term growth of the semiconductor industry, which is expected to nearly double in annual revenue to $1 trillion around the end of the decade. He added that SEMI University would help industry newcomers contribute quickly and complement the industry's efforts to aid employees of various levels in advancing their careers.

Sanjay Agarwal, President of ELCINA and MD of Globe Capacitors Pvt. Ltd., described the launch of the SEMI University Programmes as a significant milestone for the Indian semiconductor industry. He stated that it would provide the country with a new generation of skilled professionals who would drive the growth of the industry and help India become a global leader in this field. He also mentioned that India is welcoming global anchor firms to set up manufacturing units, encouraging domestic component manufacturing units and creating an import credit system for manufacturers. Therefore, India is looking to strengthen the talent pool to make India a global manufacturing hub.

In conclusion, the launch of SEMI University in India with the support of ESSCI and ELCINA provides the semiconductor industry with a structured and easy-to-use platform for employee training and development. It also helps India achieve self-reliance in semiconductors and become a global manufacturing hub. The industry expects the workforce to support the growth projected to nearly double in annual revenue to $1 trillion around the end of the decade. SEMI University provides a valuable contribution to this long-term goal.