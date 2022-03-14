Significance of coding in an era of AI, ML, data sciences, cloud, and digital transformation

With everything going digital, Coding is gradually beginning to surround us. The application of code helps design a prototype that will help humans transform their lives more advantageously.

Code helps an individual to identify with several skills that will be required by the workforce in the days to follow. Learning coding automates attributes that could prove to enhance an individual's career.

The need for a Skilling

The need for skilling was identified by the Indian government way back in 2015. Resources were allocated to skill an ambitious target of 4 million youth in various spheres. While efforts were being made to meet with this enterprising target, the world went into the state of lockdown introducing us to a digital revolution. But did the global stop us from accomplishing our goals?

The answer is NO! EdTech companies came in to rescue the situation, and have made an undying effort at skilling learners and professionals, to help them acquire a better jobs, that could enliven their standard of living. Better job opportunities also inclines towards an augmenting GDP, which is quintessential for the financial health of the country.

The pandemic and the digital revolution has also introduced the workforce to the fact that the workforce is in the dire need of multi-skilled individuals. It has also walked us though an important fact that is skilling is continuous process, and whether or not we're part of the workforce, skilling will never go out of fashion.

Its occurrence

The workforce requirements had started to evolve just before the digital revolution, but pandemic further emphasized these requirements pushing hard for a more digitally literate workforce. The gap had to be bridged with a certain immediacy.

It has taken the combined efforts of the government bodies and EdTech companies to give rise to competent individuals who were ready to join the workforce, and essay a more responsible profile with certain immediacy to bridge the gap and arrest the growing economic tension.

Identifying it

Learners and professional are unable to identify the difference between tools and skill. Most learners are armed with the requisite tools, but the application of these tools requires the integration of skill. The application of skills heavily relies on aspects such, as analytical understanding, logic, reasoning, and above all the creative ability to think out of the box that will help resolve problems more fittingly.

Addressing the issue

The importance of digital literacy is advancing greatly as the technological landscape is advancing manifolds. This means learners and professionals need to strengthen their core competencies, by skilling themselves for the dynamic future of the evolving workforce.

The need to be digitally equipped has resonated well with the youth, as they are being introduced to coding at school. But there are many who haven't been introduced to coding and need to up skill themselves to find a way around exceeding in the corporate space.

Decoding the issue with code

Coding is quintessential in the era of AI, ML, Data Science, and Cloud. The reason why its receives due importance is simply because after the pandemic businesses have acquired a digital transformation, whereby all funds are being invested at automating IT and Processes, and understanding the business language by integrating it more purposefully with code.

AI and Coding

Artificial Intelligence or AI, heavily employed coding as we are empowering machines with the ability to understand, plan, reason and communicate in an efficient manner.

Coding and Machine learning

A strong requirement for understanding and implementation of algorithms, will be incorporated for the use of machine learning.

The idea is to optimize the use of algorithms by integrating coding languages like C++, Java, and Python, R, Lisp, and Prolog. These languages have emerged as a driving force of machine learning.

Coding and Data Sciences

Data Sciences functions of the basis of coding languages such as HTML, GitHub, C++, SQL, and more. Data sciences have varied skill paths. It is a growing entity with gaming and application design.

While these are the only two spheres we have identified, there is way more to data sciences than just this. It is also employed in the front and back end development of any website or applications as well.

Coding and cloud

Data oriented languages are best employed for cloud to create better products. Coding is implemented in cloud to impersonate the development of the workflow making cloud-based development sound as easy as pie.

(The author is CEO of EduBridge)