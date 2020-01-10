Star Summit 2020 conducted at Saveetha School of Law

Chennai: The Star Summit was held to showcase the research posters of our undergraduate law students. This event is very unique of its kind with different researchers, topics and respondents, but one thing in common: the desire to know more and more and to do research effectively.

The main agenda of Star summit is to portray the difference of education system in Saveetha Law College from other law colleges by research methodology where the student's scope of self- learning is prominent which helps the students to better understand their study and succeed in their life.

Research, along with a sound academic foundation enables students to develop independent critical thinking skills which can instil in students, the confidence to form one's own conclusion based on the available evidence. Synchronizing with this thought, Saveetha School of Law conducted Saveetha Trans-disciplinary Annual Research Summit (STAR Summit).

The research uses the survey method where the students are sent to various places to collect responses for their research questions and they use the technology of SPSS to form the tables such as Chi Square, Cross Tab and Frequency table. In this regard, we invited professionals, philanthropists, academicians and students from various disciplines like law, management, humanities and social sciences to act as peer reviewers of the research posters.

The eminent guests who were present were: Justice Rajendran, former judge, Madras High Court. Justice B. Yethirajalu , former judge, High court of AP, Chairman, Inspection team, Bar Council of India ,Dr.K.C.Sunny , S.Prabhakaran, Advocate, Co-chairman ,Bar Council of India ,Dr.M.K.Abdul Khader, former Vice-Chancellor, Kannur university, Dr.Parivalen .K.M Chairperson and Associate professor at Nodal centre of excellence for human right education,TISS,Mumbai, Dr.Dhulassi Brindha Varadharajan, Senior Fellow, ICSSR, New Delhi, Dr. Vinod Surana , Partner and CEO in Surana and Surana Advocates and Dr.Gayathri, Educationist.

The guests appreciated the approach of research learning where the exposure of knowledge is vast comparative to the regular learning method and suggested the students to find new approaches to improvise their learning skills.

Last but not least Dr. Asha, Principal, Saveetha School of Law concluded the event by thanking the guest who took time from their busy schedule and visited the college and gave their valuable feedback and reviewed the presentation of the students and gave pointers for further improvement and has promised to act upon the suggestions.

The Summit concluded with the valedictory ceremony where the students who presented the 'Best Poster' were awarded with certificate and mementos.