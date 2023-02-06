Start-up launcher programme at UoH

Hyderabad: A Start-up Launcher Programme is being jointly offered by ASPIRE at University of Hyderabad (UoH) and The Entrepreneur Zone–TEZ (A Start-up Accelerator). ASPIRE is a not-for-profit organisation, manages the innovation and entrepreneurial activities at the UoH through the incubation of Start-ups. TEZ, mentors and accelerates the start-ups by giving them critical business inputs to launch, sustain and grow.

The programme, which runs over 3-months, is a combination of Master classes and one-on-one Mentorship (both online & offline). The programme covers – PoC/ Idea/ Market Validation, Customer Discovery, Business Models, MVP, Regulatory Compliances, Go-to-Market Strategy, Finance & Funding, Business Plan & Pitch deck. Well known Entrepreneurs/Industrialists & Investors will mentor the budding entrepreneurs through a structured program. Students, Researchers, Innovators, SMEs, Professionals, Techies, Consultants, etc., qualify for the program. Basic expectation is to commit time and actively participate in the program while taking care of relevant activities. This programme has already mentored and supported 250+ Start-up founders. The new cohort will commence on 4th March and run through May 27, 2023. Selection will be on the basis of the business idea presented. The last date for receiving applications is Feb 15 2023.

Application process: Through website: tezaccelator.com (by clicking on the Startup Launcher programme).

For any information or support write to us at [email protected] or call 7660857600