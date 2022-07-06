Student selected for Mitacs Internship

Hyderabad: Losari Vaishnavi, pursuing Integrated Masters in Systems Biology, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been selected for Mitacs Globalink research Internship, 2022. The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship is a highly competitive initiative for international undergraduates from the various countries such as Australia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, South Korea, Taiwan, Tunisia, Ukraine, United Kingdom and the United States.

The objective of the Globalink Research Internship is to build a bridge between Canada and emerging international research talent at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

It is a 12-week research internship under the supervision of Canadian university faculty members in a variety of academic disciplines, from science, engineering, and mathematics to the humanities and social sciences. The internship is a fully funded internship. To apply to this internship, one has to have at least one or at most three semesters remaining for their Undergraduate or Combined undergraduate/Master's program. Mitacs Globalink Research Internships are currently available at over 70 universities across Canada.

Vaishnavi is presently doing the internship under the guidance of Prof Inoka Amarakoon, Assistant Professor, Department of Soil Science University of Manitoba (Fort Garry Campus), Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences at University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Her topic of the project is to evaluate the effectiveness of alum, gypsum, and MgSO4 treatment in reducing labile Phosphorus content in liquid swine manure so as to prevent the lake eutrophication. Three weeks have been completed so far in the internship.

This internship is a platform for the exposure to an international research experience, improves the intern's network, in addition, Globalink Research Internship alumni can apply for the Globalink Graduate Fellowship which provides up to $30,000 CAD over three years towards Master's and/or PhD programmes in Canada.