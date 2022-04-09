Students qualified to represent India at TiE Pitch Fest 2022

Pratik Mukesh Bharuka, Arpan Abhishek, Yashwanth Jain and Vaishnavi Patil, the students of CMRIT, won the TiE PitchFest 2022 with a cash prize of Rs. 75,000/-. They qualified to represent India in the TiE Global Pitch level scheduled to be held in the month of September 2022 at Stanford University in the USA.

The students named their team as 'Code Eco' as their project 'Lok Trusha' offers a complete solution to determine the underground water levels and significant details regarding underground water with accurate data analytics that helps farmers and agriculturists to boost the economy of our country in this sector.

"The robust application aims to understand the groundwater scenario in the country, giving a broader classification of groundwater levels using statistical and arithmetical solutions taking into consideration various other factors affecting underground water. It provides an advanced solution to scout for water aquifers and other unknown water resources", said Dr B Narasimha Murthy, Vice Principal, CMR Institute of Technology

The team aims to detect all possible hidden aquifers and help the world undertake groundwater recharge activities for sustenance and betterment of the World. This could also contribute to minimising farmer suicides in the country", he added

The winners from CMRIT will undergo training provided by professors from ISB Hyderabad and select IIMs. The students have also been offered incubation support from TiE and they will be pitching to various investors in the coming months during their incubation period to get their seed funding.