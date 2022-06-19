Students should develop the art of critical thinking

Hyderabad: NEP provides quality, affordability, flexibility and extra-curricular activities but along with its emphasis should also be on developing the art of critical thinking, the panellists at the Conference on NEP felt.

Woxsen University vice president Raul V Rodriguez talked about the change he has been seeing in the education system during the last one decade in the country. He said that the one critical factor beyond quality is critical thinking.

JNTUH Vice Chancellor Katta Narasimha Reddy commission suggested modification and wanted fee and compulsory education from age 6 to 14 years. The NEP provides that.

TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha said that the new education policy is going to bring a change. Thanks to the pandemic the entire education eco system immediately adopted to a very good path, he said. "When I was doing my physics. At that time when I wanted to go for sports I could not. Here there is an opportunity to have holistic learning with the new policy. Now you can go for physics and also sports," he said.

Ni-MSME Director General S Glory Swarupa explained the importance of skill development. She said their institution imparted training to 111 million people. She said that 58 per cent of the graduates are unemployed because of lack of skills. skill entrepreneurship was important and added that there should be a national skill council.

JNAFAU Vice Chancellor Kavita Daryani Rao said that the NEP is trying to change the fate of education in India. She said that there is a common perception that students may have great academics but they are not job ready and the NEP tries to bridge that gap. The academic bank of credit would allow a lot of flexibility, she added. Organisational strategist and Author K Krishna Saagar Rao said that NEP came in late and it was due long back. The Nation's destiny depends upon the quality of education. If there are no skills, what is the value of a piece of paper (degree). The new policy provides three aspects- it provides global integration, flexibility of choice and portability of education degree, he said.

AICTE Chief Coordinator Buddha Chandrashekhar said that the NEP was the best of the best crafted education policy in the world. This is the time we move from developing nation to developed nation, he said. He called upon the students attending the conference to share the knowledge with their friends through social media.

"We want our students and faculty to rule the world. It is about building our character. We are creating a decision making system. Let other countries come to our country to learn from us. The beauty of NEP is that it is agile in nature," said Chandrashekhar. He also asked the students to feel proud about their mother tongue while respecting English. It is always easy to understand in one's mother tongue, he added.