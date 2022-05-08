Students showcase talent in a variety of performances

Sankara College of Optometry, Bangalore hosted 'Reflektionz', a National Intercollegiate Cultural Festival held at Sankara Eye Hospital Campus recently. Around 500 students from optometry colleges across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry participated in the festival.

Themed 'Carnival', to celebrate the 75th Year of India's Independence, the two-day event provided students with a platform to showcase their talent through a variety of literary events, cultural and performing arts events.

"To achieve excellence in optometry, one requires hard work, diligence and a need to be empathetic. We are overwhelmed by the response to the event as students from different states have added much-needed vibrancy to the profession. We hope this edition has reignited the pride of being Indian and enhances harmony and brotherhood. This festival provided a real-life learning platform to our students who were involved from planning to execution" Said Professor Aditya Goyal, Principal, Sankara College of Optometry

"Conscious that these students would be the flag bearers of India as we enter the 75th year, the festival looked to encourage them to celebrate India and also take Responsibility. "We need to be aware of how important it is to reuse & up-cycle products. Waste of any form be it in manufacturing or in fashion would only end in landfills and contribute to further climate change" said Said Rajni Jajodia, Chair Climate Change, CII – Young Indians Bangalore, she also appreciated the Art from Waste, which brought out creative ideas.