Survey finds a rise hiring activity and increased use of AI in recruitment

A new employment survey by Apna.co indicates continued expansion in India’s job market during 2025, with more than nine crore job applications recorded over the year, alongside 14 lakh job postings by employers. The findings are part of the platform’s India at Work 2025 report, which analyses hiring and job-seeking patterns across regions, sectors and demographic groups.

The survey notes that overall job applications grew by an estimated 29% year-on-year. This rise was largely attributed to higher participation from women and early-career professionals, as service-led hiring expanded beyond metropolitan centres into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Digital recruitment tools also played a larger role, helping employers and candidates connect more efficiently across locations.

Employer demand showed a parallel increase. Around 14 lakh jobs were posted on the platform in 2025, marking a 15% rise compared to the previous year. Smalland medium businesses accounted for a significant share of these postings, reflecting increased digitisation and formalisation of hiring practices. Enterprises also expanded recruitment in non-metro markets, particularly for service and support functions.

One of the key trends identified in the survey was the sharp increase in women’s participation. Women submitted over 3.8 crore applications during the year, registering a 36% year-on-year increase.

Applications from women in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities grew steadily, narrowing the gap with metro markets. The report also points to a 35% rise in applications from women for managerial and leadership roles, suggesting gradual strengthening of career progression pathways across sectors such as finance, healthcare, education, retail and e-commerce.

Freshers continued to form a large segment of the applicant pool. More than 2.2 crore applications were submitted by first-time job seekers, an increase of around 10% over 2024. Interest was strongest in administrative services, customer experience, finance and digital operations, while demand for voice-heavy and field-intensive roles showed a decline. The spread of fresher applications was broader in non-metro cities, highlighting the growing availability of entry-level opportunities outside major urban centres.

The report also documents increased use of artificial intelligence in recruitment. Over 73 lakh AI-based interview sessions were conducted on the platform, amounting to more than 1.9 crore minutes. Employers using AI-enabled screening and calling tools were able to reduce manual outreach, saving what the report estimates as nearly four years of cumulative recruiter calling time. Adoption was particularly notable among companies hiring at scale and in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Overall, the India at Work 2025 survey presents a picture of a job market shaped by wider geographic distribution, higher participation from women and youth, and deeper integration of technology into hiring processes.

Key findings from the survey:

• Over 9 crore job applications recorded in 2025, a 29% year-on-year increase

• 14 lakh jobs posted by employers, up 15% from the previous year

• Women submitted 3.8 crore applications, with a 35% rise in leadership and managerial role applications

• More than 73 lakh AI interview sessions conducted, significantly reducing recruiter workload