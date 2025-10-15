The future of work through gen Z eyes

When one looks at today’s young generation i.e., Gen Z students, they see a fundamental shift in how careers are being imagined & pursued. For earlier generations, careers were often seen as financial anchors or pathways to security. You picked a profession, committed to it for decades, and it became the foundation of stability for the family. But for Gen Z, careers are deeply tied to identity, purpose lifestyle & not confined to the sense of security. This generation is rewriting the rulebook: careers are lifestyle choices, and lifestyle choices are career decisions. And they’re not wrong.

The blending of work and life

For Gen Z, the old concept of “work-life balance” feels outdated. Instead, they talk about “work-life integration.”A career is now no longer about what you do between nine and five. Instead, it’s an extension of who you are, what you care about, and the type of life you wish to live. If you’re passionate about travel, you’re drawn to careers in content creation, global consulting, or hospitality. If wellness is at the center of your life, careers in fitness, nutrition, or mental health appeal. The career is chosen to complement life & that’s what is imperative in the long run.

The very approach is reshaping industries. Employees today understand that younger professionals desire flexibility, autonomy, and purpose. They are less inclined to take up jobs requiring personal sacrifice, and more inclined to go for businesses that align with their values: whether it is sustainability, diversity, or social responsibility.

The magnificent rise of purpose-driven careers

Probably, the most striking pattern here is how strongly Gen Z aligns career decisions with personal values. For instance, many students nowadays are choosing careers in renewable energy, social entrepreneurship, or something like impact consulting: not merely because these fields are growing, but because they align with their aspirations of contributing to society. Similarly, even in technology, there’s a visible shift towards aspirational careers. Educators are of immense importance in this scenario as they’re responsible for helping students connect the dots between where they are & what they strive to be.

Flexibility as a non-negotiable element

The pandemic accelerated trends that were already underway i.e., remote work, gig opportunities & moonlighting as a career. Gen Z has imbibed this wholeheartedly. For them, a career shouldn’t be confined to one employer or one role. They’re comfortable with freelancing, side hustles & modern options like moonlighting. MBA students today are often seen running small e-commerce stores, freelancing as digital marketers, or creating YouTube channels alongside their studies. For this generation, income streams and career identities are increasingly fluid. These pursuits fit into the lifestyle they aspire to: creative, flexible, and self-directed and that’s what matters, ultimately.

Creating the future instead of waiting for it

Careers can draw a lot of fuel from Abraham Lincoln’s famous ideology: “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” When an educator applies this to career development, it translates to preparing students for the possibilities that don’t yet exist. This is the only reason why we motivate students to view careers as growth paths. The values they maintain, the skills they gain, and the decisions they make should all contribute to making the life they desire for themselves. Most of the time, it is absolutely necessary for students to combine technical expertise with human skills. If you’re pursuing IT, understand how those tools affect people’s lives. If you’re in management, inculcate digital fluency. This integration makes them aligned with their lifestyle choices. After all, a fulfilling career is one that doesn’t merely earn you a paycheck but enriches your way of living.

The role of educators & institutions

Marquee institutes have a responsibility to adapt. Traditional models of education revolving around academic knowledge have become outdated pretty quickly. In fact, we need to offer exposure to entrepreneurial thinking & that’s super important. This way, students are prepared for life & not confined to the 9 to 5 hustle.

Gen Z is Genz owing to their refusal to separate who they are from what they do. Their careers are extensions of their values, passions, and aspirations. They are unapologetic about choosing professions that let them live the lives they want & that means prioritizing creativity, global mobility, sustainability & wellness combined into an offering. As educators and mentors, our role is not to fit them into old moulds but to give them the tools, exposure, and confidence to design their own. Because in the end, careers should serve both: economic reasons & lifestyle decisions. And this generation, more than any before, knows it best.

(The author is Director General, Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida)