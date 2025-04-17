The role of video-based learning in online education

Over the last few decades, education has undergone a significant digital transformation. From packed classrooms to learning tablets, cumbersome textbooks to engaging course materials, video-based learning represents the next iteration of impactful learning and student engagement. This form of learning allows educators to utilize colourful, interactive, and dynamic short-form videos. The shift to online learning has further popularised the use of video-based learning tools in educational settings across the globe. The positive reception from tutors and learners alike is undeniable, but what makes video-based learning so effective?

The captivating power of visual learning

Video-based learning, quite simply, is far more memorable. Studies have shown that the human brain retains 65% of visual information and only 10% of reading information. Learners remember information much more easily when accompanied by eye-catching imagery, motion, sound, and even animation. Rather than prompting passive viewing, dynamic video materials represent a more hands-on and exciting learning experience, enlivening abstract concepts and boosting topic comprehension.

However, memorability is only one aspect of video-based learning. Departing from static lectures and learning materials, video-based learning allows students to learn at their own pace and revisit complex topics as often as they wish. This is particularly helpful for visual learners, who learn best when presented with captivating images and engaging animations. Auditory learners can also benefit from insightful narrations and clear explanations present in these videos. Even kinaesthetic learners, who learn best through physical interactions with the learning material, can be facilitated through interactive videos. This allows them to actively participate by choosing options or answering questions, transforming what could have been a passive learning activity into an immersive learning experience.

Increasing attention and memory recall

Since the beginning of formal education, the major challenge that teachers universally experience is retaining student attention. It is an accepted fact that long and dry course materials do not engage student minds, especially amongst a generation of learners with limited attention spans and a plethora of easy-access distractions.

This raises the question, ‘Can video learning truly retain student attention?’

The short answer is yes. Videos serve the purpose of dividing information into visually attractive and easily digestible chunks, serving both the need for visual stimulation and the ever-shorter attention spans. Officially termed ‘Microlearning’, delivering engaging and brief doses of information, featuring intriguing narration and captivating visuals, helps students stay focused on the content without losing interest. This approach enhances student attention and retention of key topics. These benefits can be further bolstered by delivering important lessons through videos depicting real-life experiences, storytelling, and humorous scenarios.

Enhancing equal opportunity and accessibility

Video-based Learning does not only enhance topic comprehension among able-bodied students but also among learners with special needs. Hearing-impaired learners can learn as effectively as hearing-abled students when provided with videos containing closed captions, subtitles, or transcripts. This eliminates accessibility barriers to online education, and students, irrespective of their challenges, can still learn on par with their peers.

Challenges to integrating video-based learning in classrooms

Despite being a learning tool with promising potential, there are some obstacles to the path of integrating Video-based Learning in educational settings. Primarily, educators must grapple with the issue of content updation. With industries making strides in innovation and discovery day by day, the pace of video production may struggle to keep up with the pace of progress. This implies that Video-based learning, in its present form, is an effective supplemental tool that enhances foundational and relevant course content.

Another obstacle is production quality. Involving specialised skills developed from extensive training and experience, finding quality talent to script, shoot/animate, edit, and create transcripts for educational videos is a challenging task requiring a significant amount of budget and time. Not every educational institution would be able to undertake this task in-house. The way to combat this would be to use the educational resources available online and elsewhere.

An additional concern presents itself in the challenge of localisation. As schools deliver educational materials in a range of languages, finding videos in these languages can be quite tricky. This is a particularly pressing issue for institutions functioning in local languages, distinct from English, French, or other global languages. Depending on available resources, institutions can opt for expert translation services or available AI tools for developing accurate translations for closed captions.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, we can anticipate a future where there is a substantial increase in the use of videos for educational purposes. As technology progresses further than we can imagine today, videos powered by Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will open new avenues for personalised learning and accessible growth. As of now, it is clear that video learning will continue to be a major part of education, allowing students to unlock their true potential in a technologically evolving world.

(The author is Founder and Chief Executive Officer, UniAthena)