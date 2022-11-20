The value of marketing courses for MBA students

It would be indeed correct to say that Marketing is gold, the concept too old, which when mined can unleash a lot, not be withheld. Marketing is considered a vital component of business irrespective of changing trends in the industry. The crux of marketing has been drawn from a wide range of disciplines, which has additional elements of psychology and sociology to cater the consumers with well-tailored products and services.



The organisation tries to evolve multifaceted concepts which focus on delivering customers a promise and making them delighted. The functioning of the marketing domain deals with engaging customers, boosting sales, revenue generation, effective communication, and relationship building, strengthening against the competitors all the functions are performed with a futuristic vision by conversing with technology. The marketing decisions are based on insightful research and analysis of data, with the help of marketing skills. Thus, it is imperative for MBA students to attain that skillset, which in the future will help them frame plans and strategies. MBA Marketing provides career opportunities where a specific domain knowledge can be showcased in real-time scenarios.

Successful completion of an MBA in marketing stream can ensure a job but the right course in the domain area of marketing will provide a broader scope and better career opportunities to the students. The specific courses ensure that when recruited by an organization, candidates not only get a hike in the package alongside getting job security in this global market. The students may also get hands-on experience and learn the in-depth techniques of not exclusively selling and marketing a product in the industry verticals but also creating a need and exploring various innovative and creative options to cater to those needs.

The courses in marketing help potential recruits accomplish those impeccable skills and build a foundation that will not only serve the organisation but also society at large. In a nutshell, courses deal with the 7 P's - Product, Price, Place, Promotion, People Process, and Physical Evidence that apply to all products and services. These professional courses will enhance the knowledge, skills, and abilities of MBA professionals. The courses are structured in such a manner that enriches learning experiences and helps in forecasting and modelling the targeted SMART goals of a marketing entity. Critical thinking skills can be attained by data-interpretation modules, and transformation from analytics to a strategy requires higher-order thinking skills and problem-solving skills. The advancement works like an engine to fuel the structure to run on a marketing journey where consumer trends are analysed with help of analytics.

Digitalisation of economies leads to more tech-friendly innovations, these innovations would not have reached the consumer without proper field digging, and this digging was deepened with help of marketing research machinery, where spare parts of the machinery are courses that ensure smooth functioning. So, the students should ensure that they join the right course within the right period to achieve a positive impact in suitable portfolios, which will augment and amplify their learning journey.

(The author is working as a Professor and Director at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad)