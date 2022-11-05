Hyderabad: ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad, is offering two-year MBA weekend programme 2022-24. Classes will be held on Sundays and second Saturdays. Choice of attending in-person and/or online classes. Commencement of classes: November 20,2022.

Eligibility: Graduation, any discipline, with 50 per cent and above marks. Applicant should have completed a minimum of 15 years of education. candidates with professional experience will be preferred. Applicants, shortlisted based on academic qualifications, work experience and Statement of Purpose, will be required to attend a personal interview.

IBS is world No. 2 case research Center, next only to Harvard Business School.

Merit-based scholarships, Bank loan assistance are available. Candidates can apply online https://www.lfheindia.org/IBS-Hyderabad/admissions/MBA-Weekend2022/ along with a registration fee of Rs. 900 payable through net banking. Contact ph: 9032530492/8142101428.email: [email protected]