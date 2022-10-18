Unacademy’s ‘Compete’ to help students boost their preparation

With an aim to help students boost their preparation, leading edtech platform Unacademy on Monday announced that it has rolled out a new product on its platform called "Compete".

According to Unacademy, the new product is the first-of-its-kind experience in online education that allows students to go head-to-head against other Learners, and evaluate their preparation in real-time.

"At Unacademy, we constantly strive to create industry-leading and innovative product experiences that make learning more fun and engaging. We're keeping Compete free for all, so that every Learner who aspires to crack the exam can now know exactly where they stand against other Learners," Hemesh Singh, Co-founder and CTO, Unacademy, said in a statement.

"In the coming months, we plan to help our Learners by showing personalised insights in Compete around their strong and weak topics, areas of improvement and a lot more. This will help our Learners get a definitive edge in their preparation," Singh added.

The new product matches students with another Learners from anywhere in India based on their preparation and syllabus completion.

The high-quality questions are curated from the syllabus the students have completed so far. As their preparation progresses, new questions are added to help them get an accurate evaluation of their preparation. Dropper Learners can compete on questions from their entire syllabus.

Both students answer a total of 5 questions where they are given up to 60s to answer each question. The Learner who answers faster with more accuracy wins the Compete match, and improves their rating instantly, the company said.

Based on their rating, students get a unique level from - Beginner, Hustler, Pro, Scholar, or a Champion. As their rating improves, they rise up the levels.