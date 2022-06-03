United States Congressional delegation visits UoH

A United States Congressional delegation visited the University of Hyderabad on Wednesday. They were briefed about the university by Prof BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor.

Later, they visited the laboratories in the School of Life Sciences and the start-ups incubated at the Association for Scientific Pursuits in Innovative Research Enterprises (ASPIRE) - BioNest.

They also interacted with the Deans of the various Schools and had first-hand information on the various courses offered and research undertaken by the faculty and scholars/students.

In the US Congress, the staffers to the congressmen/senators play an important role by providing policy inputs / assessments to the congressmen/senators they are working with.

This visit to India has been initiated to strengthen the understanding of issues related to India and consolidate support in the US Congress for Indo-US bilateral relations.

In addition to Hyderabad, the delegation is visiting Mumbai and Delhi. During their visit coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs, GoI; they interact with the Government of India officials and others to get an overview of India's Political, Economic and other aspects.