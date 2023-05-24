University Grants Commission Raj Bhasha team visits English and Foreign Languages University

Hyderabad : A two-member Raj Bhasha team from the University Grants Commission (UGC) has visited the Eng-lish and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus on Wednesday.

The UGC team has interacted with Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, EFLU, and Member, UGC, New Delhi, and other senior academic administrators on the imple-mentation of Raj Bhasha, Hindi language, in the universi-ty.

Prof Suresh Kumar listed out the initiatives taken up by the university in promoting the Raj Bhasha in the univer-sity’s administrative and academic activities.

The Vice Chancellor has also pointed out that celebration of events like Hindi Diwas, and organising national and in-ternational seminars and webinars by the Department of Hindi on a regular basis were also aimed at promoting Hindi at all levels in the university.

Dr. Rajesh Kumar Verma, a member of the UGC’s Raj Bhasha team, stated that the visiting team was happy to find many initiatives taken up by the EFLU in promoting the use of Hindi.

“The university has left no stone unturned for the effective implementation of Hindi. I appreciate the university for the work it has done in this regard” he said.

Another member, Mr. Vinod Sharma, said that the EFL University has exceeded their expectations in terms of the Raj Bhasha, Hindi, implementation and promotion.

Earlier, they went round the campus and visited different departments and interacted with the staff on the imple-mentation of Hindi and offered some suggestions.

The EFL University’s senior academic administrators, fac-ulty members, and staff were present.