UoH, aspire conduct certification of startups

Hyderabad: The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ) in association with ASPIRE at University of Hyderabad (UoH) celebrated the certification of their startups who graduated in joint - Startup Launcher Programme here on Sunday. TEZ, MD, Dr Nandita explained the activities of TEZ while Prof G S Prasad spoke about ASPIRE. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, TSIC, all the innovative schemes and initiatives being undertaken in all the 33 districts of Telangana to make it the startup capital.

Pradeep Dhobale, Chairman, Green Entrepreneurship Council, CII, TS, explained the opportunities available to start up and why this was the best time to start and do business in India. Sanjay Banka, Chairman, Banka Bioloo Ltd, explained their startup journey, the challenges and how they overcame it to take their company to listing. The guests gave away certificates to 45 startup founders. An Investor Panel –Abhishek Khaitan, Trendy Ventures, Dr Rajesh, HNI Investor, Sandip Poddar, LP Investor and Riddhi Shah, Anil Investor, spoke about the Fundas of Funding which was moderated by Col BS Rao, CEO, SRIX, Warangal. This was followed by a Startup Showcase 2023.

Many innovative startups showcased their products. The startups ranged from healthtech, Medtech, Fintech, Agritech, foodtech, Edtech to deeptech, cleantech and also fashiontech plus there were several new Apps and aggregation platforms for hospitals and hospital products, industrial hardware, real estate and service based startups in IT and ITeS, AI& ML, platforms for Student couselling, domestic help, elderly & childcare and also platform for sustainable products.

TEZ in association with ASPIRE has been nurturing startups since 2015 and today 250+ founders have been mentored, 3000+ student startups got training and around 25+ have received grants and funding through this program.