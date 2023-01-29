UoH faculty elected as Fellow of English Association

Hyderabad: Pramod K Nayar winner of the Visitor's Award for Best Research in Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (2018), has been elected as a Fellow of The English Association. The Fellowship has been bestowed, states the letter from the Association, in "recognition of your outstanding work and achievements as a member of the community of English". The English Association, a learned society, is one of the most respected organizations for English studies. It was founded in 1906 by the renowned Shakespeare scholar AC Bradley, Israel Gollancz and others.

Congratulating Professor Nayar the Vice Chancellor Professor B J Rao said, "Fellowship to The English Association is a wonderful achievement. I wish Pramod all success and expect him to bring more laurels to the University and the Department of English."

The English Association explores the state of the discipline, discusses pedagogic practices, undertakes consultative work and collaborates with disciplines across the arts and humanities. Its stated aim is "to foster excellence in teaching and research and to promote the study and enjoyment of English literature, language, and creative writing across all sectors of education". It also publishes The Year's Work in English Studies, The Year's Work in Critical and Cultural Theory (the standard narrative bibliographies for English Studies) and the journals English and Essays and Studies. The English Association has 320 Fellows worldwide consisting of well-known writers (Kazuo Ishiguro, Fleur Adcock) and academics (Stephen Greenblatt, Elleke Boehmer, David Crystal).

Professor Nayar, the UNESCO Chair in Vulnerability Studies in the Department of English, and the only literary studies academic in an Indian university to be ranked in the global top 200 in a Stanford study (2021 and 2022), is also a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society and is the author, most recently, of Nuclear Cultures: Irradiated Subjects, Aesthetics and Planetary Precarity (Routledge 2023), Life/Writing: Selected Essays, 2006-2022 (Orient BlackSwan 2022), The Human Rights Graphic Novel: Drawing it Just Right (Routledge 2021) and Alzheimer's Disease Memoirs: Poetics of the Forgetting Self (Springer 2021).