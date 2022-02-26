UoH scholar to present papers at ISCAS 2022

Two papers of Prema Kumar Govindaswamy, a Ph D student of Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology (CASEST), University of Hyderabad (UoH) working under the supervision of Dr Vijaya Sankara Rao Pasupureddi have been accepted for presentation in the prestigious IEEE, International Symposium on Circuits and Systems (ISCAS) 2022 to be held in Austin, Texas, USA during 28th May to 1st June, 2022.

The papers titled "Power Efficient Echo-Cancellation Based Hybrid for Full-Duplex Chip-to-Chip Interconnects and "A Low-Power Half-Rate Charge-Steering Hybrid for Full-Duplex Chip-to-Chip Interconnects" propose an energy-efficient echo cancellation hybrid circuits topologies for full-duplex signaling over chip-to-chip interconnect that have a lower power consumption compared to traditional current-mode and voltage-mode hybrid circuit topology implementations.

This research is expected to have a significant impact in the emerging areas of semiconductor devices, microelectronics and communications, especially in the context of 5G communication, areas in which the Government of India has invested heavily under the umbrella of "Atmanirbhar Bharat". It is also a matter of pride that the latter paper is one of the very few to have been invited for publication in an IEEE Transactions on Circuits and Systems-II (TCAS-II) special issue on the ISCAS conference.