Use of regional language is the key element of NEP

Hyderabad: Director, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak Prof. Dheeraj P Sharma that the New Education Policy provides an impetus to explore and augment the capacity to think and imagine which in turn can bring out the creativity of student.

Prof Sharma said one of the key elements he found was the use of regional languages for education. He said the academic bank of credit would allow us to take full benefit of education. From time immemorial we have examined that the individual capacity to learn and remember and to recall is best in the language they deal. That itself is very important for our youth to excel.

He said the key to progress in our society is imagination. All the scientific progress stems from individual capacity to imagine. At IIM Rohtak we have multiple implementations. We are now allowing students to choose multiple options. We are encouraging non-English literature in one form or the other with diverse curricula," said Prof Sharma.