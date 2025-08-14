Workshop held on probing the research process: From idea to impact

The K J Somaiya Institute of Technology (KJSIT), hosted a one-day offline workshop titled “Probing the Research Process: From Idea to Impact”, bringing together participants from over 57 institutions. The workshop explored the full research journey — from identifying problems to delivering outcomes with societal and academic relevance.

Sessions covered modern research methods, ethical publication practices, and integration of emerging tools like artificial intelligence in problem-solving. Dr. Raghunath Shevgaonkar discussed effective research problem formulation, while Padma Shri Prof. Deepak B. Phatak addressed the evolving digital research landscape. Prof. N. C. Shivaprakash focused on innovation and cross-domain collaboration, and Dr. Nadir Nizar Ali Charniya provided guidance on navigating credible publication platforms and avoiding predatory journals.

Organised by Dr. Vivek Sunnapwar and Dr. Hariram Chavan, the workshop fostered collaboration among research scholars and faculty, emphasising the importance of originality, ethics, and adaptability in modern research.