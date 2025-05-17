  • Menu
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day: Bridging the digital divide for a smarter future

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day: Bridging the digital divide for a smarter future
Highlights

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD), celebrated every year on May 17. The theme for this year emphasises “Digital Innovation...

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD), celebrated every year on May 17. The theme for this year emphasises “Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development,” highlighting how cutting-edge technologies can drive inclusivity, empower communities, and address global challenges.

In a world where connectivity has become a fundamental human need, it serves as a powerful reminder of the role telecommunications and digital tools play in shaping economies, education, healthcare, governance, and daily life. As AI, 5G, blockchain, and IoT continue to revolutionise industries, this day urges stakeholders—governments, private sectors, and civil societies—to ensure that these advancements are inclusive and accessible to all.

The day highlights the importance of strengthening broadband infrastructure, promoting digital literacy, and supporting policies that close the digital divide. Equally vital is cybersecurity and data privacy, especially in an era where digital footprints are rapidly expanding. This day also stresses the need for responsible innovation that upholds human rights, environmental sustainability, and ethical AI development.

