Youth should imbibe values embedded in Indian heritage

Dr Kiran Seth, Professor-Emeritus at IIT-Delhi and founder of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth) visited IFIM College, Bengaluru for a discourse on the awareness of different aspects of Indian heritage through music and art. Dr Kiran cycled with the students. The aim of the cycling event was to promote living on a minimalist approach and to live a health-driven life instead of a wealth-driven life.

In his address to the students, he shared his experiences and intention for the mission of cycling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and reflected upon his journey with SPIC MACAY while motivating the youth to imbibe the values embedded in Indian heritage. He elaborated on the threefold mission of his journey; mental and physical health, awareness and his aim was to introduce Gandhiji's message of simple living and high thinking to the students. He also explained to the students that simply practicing basic yoga, listening to music on a daily basis, preserving Indian culture and heritage, and a minimalistic approach to live a health-driven life instead of a wealth-driven one can drastically enhance the mental and physical aspect and add value to one's life.