VMC Council meeting tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Council meeting of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is scheduled to be held on February 21 under the chairmanship of Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi.

In this connection, the mayor conducted a review meeting with department heads on Thursday at her chamber in the VMC headquarters to discuss the main and additional agenda items to be placed before the Council. Addressing the officials, the mayor stressed the need for coordinated efforts to implement proposals aimed at urban development and public welfare.

She directed all departments to extend full cooperation in executing the resolutions put forward by elected representatives and to ensure that the Municipal Corporation remains responsive to public needs.

Additional Commissioner (General) A Ravindra Rao, Secretary In-charge K Prabhudas, Chief City Planner Sanjay Ratna Kumar, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr K Arjuna Rao, In-charge Chief Engineer P Satya Kumari, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) G Srujana, Estate Officer A Sridhar, Superintending Engineer V Chandrasekhar, Executive Engineers G Srinivas, Samrajyam, Prabhakar and Surekha, Examiner of Accounts Chakravarthi, and other officials participated in the meeting.