Connection between Sleep and Mental Health: Tips to Improve Sleep and ease Anxiety

Ever found yourself lying wide awake in the night, unable to sleep as countless thoughts creep into your mind? If yes, then you are not alone. I’m sure each one of us has had sleepless nights making us irritable and anxious the next day. Sleep is often the first thing to be affected when a person is anxious, stressed or is going through emotional turmoil. And unfortunately, poor sleep can only worsen these feelings, creating a vicious cycle. Lack of good sleep doesn’t only affect our mood and mental health but also our physical health and overall well-being.

In this article, let us explore the relationship between sleep and mental health and some tips to improve sleep quality.

Importance of sleep for mental health

For our brains to function properly, sleep plays a crucial role. While we sleep, our brain processes emotions, restores energy, and clears out toxins that build up during the day. If we are not getting enough sleep, our brain doesn't have the chance to refresh itself, leading to mood swings, anxiety, and even depression.



Research shows that people who are sleep-deprived are at higher risk of getting mental disorders like anxiety and depression. This has a flip side too. People with mental health issues find it harder to sleep. It is like a chain reaction. This is the reason why improving sleep is essential for maintaining good mental health.

The link between improper sleep and mental disorder

A part of our brain that controls our emotions and mood is affected by the lack of sleep. Have you ever felt emotionally, mentally and even physically drained after a rough night of improper sleep. We often feel gloomy and uninterested in the things we do. This is exactly what improper sleep can do to our body.



Sleep deprivation can also affect people’s job and personal relationships which in turn can lead to serious mental health problems and even suicidal tendencies. But do not worry, there are ways to improve sleep quality as well as quantity. The first step to doing this is to find the signs and address the problem so that experts can know its severity

Sign that your sleep is having an impact on your mental health

People usually think lack of sleep only causes fatigue. But it has an adverse effect on mental health as well. Here are some signs indicating that sleep is impacting your mental health



1.Anxiety: The level of the stress hormone called cortisol increases due to lack of sleep making it harder to manage anxiety. You might find yourself feeling restless, or overly worried about anything and everything after a bad night’s sleep.

2.Irritability and Mood swing: If you find yourself getting irked by small things or feel overwhelmed by minor issues then probably improper sleep is the reason. This may lead to mood swings.

3.Memory and concentration Issues: Lack of sleep may affect the ability to concentrate, think clearly or even remember things. This may result in difficulty to cope with things often leading to frustration.

4.Depression: The connection between sleep and depression is very strong and this cannot be ignored. Long-term sleep problems have been linked to depression. Insomnia, for example, often coexists with depression, making it harder to treat. In fact, poor sleep is both a symptom and a cause of depression, creating a vicious cycle.

Improve sleep quality with these practical tips



1.Follow a bedtime routine:



Do you have a bedtime routine that helps you unwind? If not, then it is time to have one. Having a routine signals your brain to calm down and relax. Some routines you can follow are – Reading a book, taking a warm shower, listening to calm music, practising meditation and mindfulness.



2.Be consistent:



Our body loves routine especially when it comes to sleep and we have more energy when we follow a schedule.



3.Avoid screen time just before bedtime:



Most of us are guilty of going through our phones before sleeping. There are various factors that can affect our mental health due to the use of phones before bedtime. According to research, blue light from our screens interferes with the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep. This can affect our sleep quality. Going through social media is another big no for all. Comparisons with other people’s lives can increase stress and anxiety. Negative and disturbing content like the news should also be avoided as it disturbs our overall sleep.



4.Be active throughout the day:



Physical activity is very important for good sleep. Being lazy and doing nothing forces us to take naps during the day. This should be avoided and we should be more active in doing things, be it going for a walk or maybe cleaning our room. Vigorous exercise should be avoided before bedtime as it can make you more energized. Instead walking or yoga can help in releasing stress and inducing sleep.

In today’s fast-paced world, everyone wants to get ahead and often sacrifices their sleep to achieve things. But improving your sleep quality is the best thing you can do for your mental health. It is high time that we prioritise sleep for a happier tomorrow.