Daily Horoscope for February 20, 2025: Explore Your Zodiac Predictions Today

ARIES (MARCH 21 - APRIL 19)

Positive - The day will start with some good news and your special purpose will also be fulfilled, due to which you will feel full of energy. You will also get support in household arrangements and cleaning related works.

Negative - Be practical, decisions taken in emotionality and generosity can cause harm. Overcome this weakness of yours. Instead of trusting others in matters of money, keep your decisions paramount. It is also important to keep your budget in mind while shopping.

Business - The planetary position is very favorable from a business point of view. You must stay in touch with your clients through the phone. You will receive important orders. There will be extreme busyness due to some significant workload on employed people. Progress is expected.

Love - The family environment will be pleasant and disciplined. Any dispute will also settle today. Keep distance from wrong relationships.

Health - Problems like physical weakness and body ache can occur. Keep a systematic routine.

Lucky color- Red, Lucky number- 9

Tip: Take the blessings of your parents before leaving the house.





TAURUS (APRIL 20 - MAY 20)

Positive- You will be happy after getting some good news from a close relative. A very important conversation over the call with friends and colleagues will be gainful. Any pending issue related to property can also be resolved, which will remove bitterness in the relationship.

Negative- There may be concern about the ongoing tension in the marital life of a relative, but find a solution calmly. Do not worry about rumors and stay busy with your work. These people will turn in your favor when you get success.

Business- Today you will get some business-related achievements. You are going to get success with a systematic work routine and hard work. Businesses related to media and online work will be more successful. Avoid taking interest in illegal activities. Otherwise you can get into trouble.

Love- There will be a lack of mutual harmony in married life. It is advisable to keep distance from useless love affairs.

Health- The changing weather will affect health. To avoid this, you have to keep your daily routine organized.

Lucky color- Blue, Lucky number- 7

Tip: Offer milk mixed with water to the banana tree.





GEMINI (MAY 21 - JUNE 20)

Positive- Today you will make some rules and regulations for yourself and any important work of yours will be completed in a planned manner. This will give you mental peace to a great extent. The youth will get success in their professional studies because of their back breaking hard work.

Negative- It is very important to stay focused in any activity. Decisions taken in haste and carelessness can be wrong. Women should be more vigilant about their honor and respect. Do not take additional workload out of hesitation.

Business- Business will be challenging today, However, you will also get appropriate results according to your hard work. The financial situation will be normal due to receiving any pending payment. Government servants will be happy to get work according to their wish.

Love- Husband and wife should have a sense of proper harmony and cooperation for each other. You may have to face the displeasure of the family due to not being able to give much time to the family.

Health- Do not be lazy to include exercise, yoga etc. in your daily routine. The problem of strain and pain in the nerves will bother you.

Lucky color- Saffron, Lucky number- 9

Tip: Offer Turmeric to Lord Vishnu.





CANCER (JUNE 21 - JULY 22)

Positive- You will have a pleasant day. You will get a solution to any of your problems in the company of senior and experienced people. You will make a special effort to maintain discipline at home. You will get relief after any problem related to the future of children is solved.

Negative- Tension may arise after noon. Old fights may emerge again, but you will be able to solve them with patience. Do not trust anyone too much in money matters. It is better to keep government matters postponed today.

Business- Do not hurry while taking any decision in business. Before making any kind of investment, it is important to get proper information related to it. You can get a better deal related to property. You will be successful in completing any of your projects in the office.

Love- You will spend a pleasant time in entertainment and shopping with family. Keep decorum in mind while meeting new friends.

Health- There will be insomnia and body ache due to excessive fatigue. Which can affect your working capacity.

Lucky color- Pink, Lucky number- 3

Tip: Light a ‘Deepak’ on the banana tree today evening.





LEO (JULY 23 - AUGUST 22)

Positive- Try to complete all your work in a practical way instead of being emotional. You will definitely succeed and will avoid being cheated by others. There will be more sweetness in relations with relatives and neighbors.

Negative- Negative activities of children can worry you, but your wisdom and understanding will also solve the problem. Do not interfere in the matter of any neighbor or relative. This is the time to spend in a relaxed way instead of getting angry.

Business- Do not hurry while taking any business decision. It would be better to reconsider your working system. At this time, there is a situation of too much hard work and less profit. However, the results of the hard work done now will be successful in the near future.

Love- Sweetness will remain in the relationship between husband and wife. Spend some time with family, have entertainment and fun. Giving some gift to the love partner will bring closeness in the relationship.

Health- Due to seasonal changes, minor health problems will remain. A little caution and systematic routine will keep you healthy.

Lucky color- Pink, Lucky number- 2

Tip: Recite Vishnu Chalisa.





VIRGO (AUGUST 23 - SEPTEMBER 22)

Positive- The positive change in your nature will connect you with spirituality and divine power. You will be able to achieve your inner achievements by keeping your daily routine organized.

Negative- There will be anxiety in the mind due to increased expenditure on useless activities. Sometimes irritability can come in nature due to too much haste and workload. There is a possibility of a rift with a relative.

Business- Meeting successful businessmen and taking their guidance will explain your new business policies. Before doing any work, get complete information about it. Government servants will get workload as per your wish.

Love- Maintain a cordial relationship with your life partner. It is necessary to pay attention to the needs of the family.

Health- Health will be fine. People who have a constant cough problem should be careful with the changing environment.

Lucky color- White, Lucky number- 5

Tip: Offer Arghya (Ritual offering) to Lord Sun.





LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 - OCTOBER 22)

Positive- Today any of your old problems are going to be solved. Your decision taken with discretion and wisdom will be very positive and all the work will be completed easily. The ongoing obstacles in the paperwork of people trying to go abroad will be resolved.

Negative- The youth should especially take care not to waste time in useless friendships and activities, because no proper result is going to be achieved from this. Along with making plans, it is also very important to implement them. Any transaction at this time can be harmful.

Business- There will be some improvement in business activities. Using Vastu rules will make the environment more positive. Work in a planned manner in partnership related business. Otherwise problems may arise. Employed people should avoid getting angry or agitated while dealing with their clients.

Love- Do not let outsiders interfere in the family system. The friendship of the youth can turn into a love relationship.

Health- Health will be fine. Problems like allergy can occur only due to the changing environment. It will be better to take some traditional remedies.

Lucky color- Pink, Lucky number- 6

Tip: Offer Gram Dal and Jaggery tied in a yellow cloth in the Vishnu temple.





SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 - NOVEMBER 21)

Positive- There is a favorable planetary position for Scorpio people today. You will get help from somewhere in any adverse situation. Along with this, you will also gain some new experiences. There will be peace and happiness in the mind due to getting satisfactory results related to the education and studies of the children.

Negative- Have faith in your ability and skills, because any of your decisions can be wrong by getting influenced by others. Big expenses will arise due to breakdown of vehicle or any expensive equipment. Do not take any decision in haste and emotionally.

Business- There will be a lot of responsibilities in business and the workload will also increase. However, taking the right decision at the right time will make you successful. Work related to family business will be successful. Do not be careless about the activities of colleagues in the workplace.

Love- There will be some tension between husband and wife regarding the arrangement of the house which can affect the happiness and peace of the family. There is a possibility of a good relationship for unmarried people.

Health- Health will be good. Just keep your routine and thoughts positive.

Lucky Color- Orange, Lucky Number- 4

Tip: Donate clothes and food items to the needy.





SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 - DECEMBER 21)

Positive- It will be a great time. The mind will remain cheerful throughout the day and will also achieve better results. Students will get success in other activities along with studies. Spending some time in solitude or at a religious place will give you mental and spiritual peace.

Negative- In case of any adverse situation, keep your emotions under control and instead of getting upset by small negative things, try to find a solution to the problems. Do participate in political or social activities.

Business- Profitable conditions will be created in iron related businesses like factories, etc. and you will also get bulk orders. Do not take interest in any kind of inappropriate work in government jobs, there may be an inquiry.

Love- There will be an organized and disciplined environment at home. You will get an opportunity to go to a religious or spiritual place with your family.

Health- Do yoga and meditation and also spend some time with people of positive nature.

Lucky Color- Green, Lucky Number- 9

Tip: Do at least 7 Parikramas of the banana tree today.





CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 - JANUARY 19)

Positive- Getting any work done as you wished will bring relief from the chaotic routine. Youth should grab whatever employment opportunity is available. Efforts made in finance related activities will bring good results.

Negative- Resolve any dispute or problem in a peaceful manner. Suddenly, some such expenses may come up, due to which the budget will get disturbed. Taking someone's responsibility on yourself can put you under stress.

Business- There is a possibility of good profit in business today. Try to complete the order on time. Also keep its quality excellent. It is important to be very comfortable while talking to the officials regarding the official project.

Love- There will be pleasant and loving behavior between husband and wife. Do not waste time in useless love affairs and with friends.

Health- It is important to be alert about your health in this season. Keep consuming Ayurvedic things to keep your immunity strong.

Lucky color- Green. Lucky number- 2

Tip: Offer water mixed with turmeric to the banana tree and also light a Ghee ‘Deepak’ twice.





AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 - FEBRUARY 18)

Positive- Make sure to contribute to social activities, this will increase the circle of contact. Also, be fully focused towards your goal. You will get success. The day will prove beneficial in matters of finance.

Negative- If any activity related to property is going on, then be very careful. It would be better to postpone it today. Do not interfere in the matters of others at all, because due to this there arises distance in mutual relations.

Business- Some problems may arise in business, but by the afternoon it will be resolved. Be friendly with employees and colleagues. There is a possibility of getting some special projects in the office for employed persons. You will get the support of higher officials.

Love- There will be pleasant relations between husband and wife. A sudden meeting with an old friend will thrill you.

Health- Keep your diet controlled to get rid of the problem of gas and indigestion.

Lucky color- Red, Lucky number- 6

Tip: Offer Gram Flour Laddus in the temple of Lord Vishnu today.





PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 - MARCH 20)

Positive- Today, you will get relief by getting a solution to an old problem, due to which you will be able to focus on other tasks as well. Best time will be spent in studying and acquiring good information. Young gals and lads will feel very happy after getting their first income.

Negative- Keep in mind that before acting on the advice of others, think properly, otherwise things can go wrong. It would be better to give priority to your decision. It is important to control negative situations like ego and overconfidence in nature.

Business- There will be some ups and downs in business as well, but soon the circumstances will be in your favor, so stay fully focused towards your work. Employed people should maintain coordination with their colleagues.

Love- Husband-wife should maintain coordination in mutual relations, otherwise it will also have a negative effect on family happiness and peace. Stay away from wrong love relationships.

Health- To protect yourself from the current weather, keep a light diet and systematic routine. There may be stomach related problems at this time.

Lucky color- Red, Lucky number- 4

Tip: Recite Gayatri Mantra.