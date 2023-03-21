` 721 cr looted by cyber thieves in 4 years

Bengaluru: It has been revealed that in 4 years, Rs 721.26 crore has been in the treasury of cyber thieves in Karnataka, which is a horrifying news for having the highest number of cyber thefts in the country. However, only Rs 97.55 crore was seized.

Cyber thieves have targeted the people of the state through ten different ways like QR code scan, OTP, crypto currency investment, lucky draw, loan, skimming, gift, dating, matrimony, Job Offers etc. As a proof of this, from 2019 to 2023 (January), they have stolen Rs 721.26 crore from Karnataka alone.

Mainly in Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal, Gujarat, cyber thieves show their tricks. First, they get a fake SIM card, digital wallet, bank account in the name of a stranger. Lakhs of rupees are deposited into these fake bank accounts by innocent people who fall into their trap. They take a break, As soon as money is credited, the money in this account is withdrawn or transferred to their personal bank account. Then they throw away the fake SIM used in the act and close the fake bank account. Because of this, collecting mobile numbers, computer IP addresses, and bank account details used by cyber thieves has become a challenge for the cyber crime police. The government has woken up after the cybercrimes are going beyond the limit and has opened the website 'CyCord' and https://cybercrime.gov.in to file complaints immediately after the act has taken place. While visiting the websites, click on the 'Report Cybercrime' option at the top. Then another page will open. There you will have options to enter your state, address, name, mobile number, mail, all if you click on the complaint file option. Then you can enter the details about the fraud and submit at the end. Concerned cybercrime authorities will look into the matter and investigate. This website is maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The South East Division, DCP, C K Baba gives precautions from being a victim of cyber fraud. He stated: Don't be fooled by the words of strangers on Facebook and Instagram. Beware of fraudsters pretending to be customs officers by claiming to send gifts. Do not respond to unwanted message, e-mail, calls like online lottery.

Don't share OTP if a stranger asks for it. Keep bank account, ATM, e-mail passwords confidential. Watch out for online fraudsters who pretend to be army personnel and claim house rent.Do not click on any unknown link that comes to mobile and do not share personal information. Be careful when dealing with strangers online.