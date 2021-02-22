10 Covid cases reported at Bellandur in the past one week

Bengaluru: 10 Covid cases have been reported between February 15 to 22 at SJR Watermark Apartments, Ambalipura, Bellandur. In the apartment premises, there are 9 Blocks with population of 1500. The Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad said that 6 blocks out of 9 have reported these cases.



"The other 3 blocks are almost 200mtrs away and haven't reported cases as yet. On Monday, the health Officer, Mahadevpura has deployed 9 Mobile teams and taken 500 RT-PCR samples and sent to Eurofins Lab for testing. Results are awaited by tomorrow," he said.

The 6 contiguous blocks with 10 cases have been declared as a containment zone. Sanitization has been taken up in the apartment premises. Health team with 4 Doctors has been deployed. "Based on test reports, report in writing would be filed tomorrow," the commissioner stated.