X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

11 students arrested for ragging juniors

11 students arrested for ragging juniors
x

11 students arrested for ragging juniors

Highlights

Eleven students of Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences in Ullal near Mangaluru were arrested on Friday for ragging their juniors. The arrested students are studying B.Sc (Physiotherapy) and B.Sc (Nursing)

Mangaluru: Eleven students of Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences in Ullal near Mangaluru were arrested on Friday for ragging their juniors. The arrested students are studying B.Sc (Physiotherapy) and B.Sc (Nursing).

"All the arrested are natives of Kerala and assaulted five freshers from their State as part of ragging. The victims alleged that the senior students asked them to have a haircut and remove their moustaches," Mangaluru city police said in a statement.

The incident occurred at the nursing and physiotherapy students' hostel at Deralakatte in Ullal. The accused allegedly forced some students to count matchsticks in a matchbox and made others measure a hostel room using matchsticks. "Those who refused to obey their orders were assaulted, locked up in a room and warned against reporting the incident to the management of the institute," the statement added.

After receiving a complaint, 18 students were interrogated and 11 of them were arrested. Cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 116 of the Karnataka Education Act were booked against them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X