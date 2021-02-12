11 students arrested for ragging juniors

Mangaluru: Eleven students of Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences in Ullal near Mangaluru were arrested on Friday for ragging their juniors. The arrested students are studying B.Sc (Physiotherapy) and B.Sc (Nursing).

"All the arrested are natives of Kerala and assaulted five freshers from their State as part of ragging. The victims alleged that the senior students asked them to have a haircut and remove their moustaches," Mangaluru city police said in a statement.

The incident occurred at the nursing and physiotherapy students' hostel at Deralakatte in Ullal. The accused allegedly forced some students to count matchsticks in a matchbox and made others measure a hostel room using matchsticks. "Those who refused to obey their orders were assaulted, locked up in a room and warned against reporting the incident to the management of the institute," the statement added.

After receiving a complaint, 18 students were interrogated and 11 of them were arrested. Cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 116 of the Karnataka Education Act were booked against them.