15-day comprehensive caste and socio-economic survey in Sep

Bengaluru: In a significant move to address social inequality, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a preparatory meeting today regarding the upcoming Social and Educational Survey proposed by the State Backward Classes Commission. The survey will cover all 7 crore residents of the state and aims to become a model exercise for the entire country.

The Chief Minister stated that the primary objective of the survey is to eliminate caste-based discrimination. He stressed the importance of conducting a thorough analysis of each individual’s economic condition, including details like land ownership.

The data collected through this survey will play a vital role in the formulation of the upcoming state budget. The survey will be carried out from September 22 to October 7 and will span 15 days. All departments have been instructed to begin preparatory measures such as training without delay. The final report is expected to be submitted by the end of October.

The government intends to ensure that the survey is conducted in a scientific, transparent, and inclusive manner. It was emphasized that every section of society must be accounted for and no one should be left out. Unlike the previous manual survey by the Kantharaj Commission, which involved 54 questions, this time a mobile application will be used to collect data. More topics are expected to be included in the questionnaire, and the assistance of an expert committee will be sought for finalizing the survey format.

To draw insights and improve execution, the state will study the social and educational census conducted in Telangana.

A high-level committee will be formed to oversee the entire process. The survey will require around 1.65 lakh personnel, and the government plans to utilize teachers along with staff from other departments to meet the manpower demand. It is imperative that all departments coordinate their efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the survey, especially in Bengaluru city.

The meeting was attended by Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission Madhu Sudan R. Naik, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, the Chief Minister’s legal advisor Ponnanna, and other senior officials.