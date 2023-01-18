1,500-yr Bengaluru history to be on display at Lalbagh from Jan 20

Bengaluru: Bangalore has a history of 1,500 years. Keeping this as a theme for 2023 Republic day, the Department of Horticulture has come forward to tell the history of Bangalore from Stone Age to New Bengaluru using flowers.

The mud fort (now stone fort) built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in City Market has been built inside the glass house. On and around the fort, models of many special buildings of Bangalore, some inscriptions are being constructed. This is a special fruit and flower show that will be held for 11 days from January 20 as part of the Republic Day.

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will inaugurate the exhibition on January 20 at 10 am at the glass house, Minister Muniratna told in a press conference. Several important milestones in the history of the city of Bangalore, technological artefacts will be displayed in the centrally located glass house. There will be many attractions outside the glass house this time. Thus, there will be no jostling among the spectators, he said.

So far 212 fruit and flower shows have been held in association with the Mysore Udyan Kala Sangh. Now the 213th exhibition is being conducted under the leadership of the Horticulture Department without the association's collaboration, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the calendar of the Horticulture Department was released. Horticulture Department Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar Kataria, Deputy Director G Kusuma, Joint Director Dr M Jagadish, Director K Nagendra Prasad and others were present in the conference.

A huge piece of art symbolically reflecting Bangalore will be displayed at the center of the glass house. The Lalbagh rock formed 300 million years ago, the source of the Vrishabhavati river, coins from the Roman period, a replica of the Begur inscription that first mentions the name of Bangalore. Maratha era Kadumalleswara temple, Tipu era summer palace, British era High Court building, Vidhana Soudha etc. works of art are going to be built on the huge mud fort," said Dr M Jagadish, Joint Director of the Horticulture Department.

An exhibition of flower bouquet decoration and vegetable carving and complementary arts will be held at the Horticulture Information Center on January 21. On 28th at 2.30 pm the winners of the competition and various flower arrangement arts will be awarded at the information centre.

First aid boxes have been installed at 37 places in the park. There will be 5 ambulances with para medical staff. One fire engine has been arranged near the glass house. Around 100 CCTV cameras have been installed in the garden. A special task force has been formed to clear branches of dangerous trees. The Bee farming assistants, snake catchers, swimming experts have been assigned, Dr M Jagdish explained. Necessary police arrangements, separate rooms have been arranged to feed infants.

Parking arrangements have been made near Al Amin College Grounds, Shantinagar Bus Stand Multi-Storey Parking, Corporation building near Mayura Restaurant. Arrangements have been made for parking of school vehicles and specially-abled vehicles near M H Marigowda Memorial Bhavan.

The Entry fee is fixed at Rs 70 for adults on normal days. It is Rs 75 on holidays and Rs 30 for children below 12 years of age (entry is free for children from class 1 to 10 who come in uniform), said G Kusuma, Deputy Director, Horticulture Department. In order to maintain the cleanliness of the garden, plastic has been banned. Public is requested not to bring any plastic items inside the park.