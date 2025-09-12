15th–16th century inscriptions unearthed in Gangavati trace Jain and Hindu heritage

A team led by historian Dr Sharanabasappa Kolkar has discovered two stone inscriptions in Gangavati, shedding fresh light on the town’s medieval cultural landscape.

Gangavati: Two stone inscriptions believed to date back to the 15th and 16th centuries have been discovered in Gangavati, offering valuable insights into the region’s medieval religious and social life. The inscriptions were found under the guidance of historian Dr Sharanabasappa Kolkar, who said the findings strengthen evidence of Gangavati’s rich historical legacy.

The first inscription was located at a hillock near the Pathan graveyard in Pampa Nagar. Engraved with depictions of the sun, moon, and a Shiva linga, it contains three lines of text. The writing, though weathered, refers to “Sri Gongadaya’s house” and the arrival of Jain monk Kondakundacharya. Nearby carvings include inscriptions mentioning “Sri Konda Kundacharya’s feet” and “Pinibisi Mayanna,” alongside images of the monk’s footprints. Further up the hill, cave reliefs depict the Jain Tirthankara Shitalanatha, his yakshi, and a horse-riding king.

According to Dr Kolkar, the style of the script and iconography suggests the inscription belongs to the 15th century. It may indicate that the Jain monk resided in the cave, possibly for meditation or undertaking the Sallekhana vow.

The second inscription was found behind a residence in Virupapur. Etched in four lines on a large stone, it also features symbols of the sun, moon, and Shiva linga. Though partly eroded, it records a land donation by Sri Paudadevar Nayak to a deity, dating to the 16th century.

Gangavati has earlier yielded inscriptions, including a five-line record at Male Malleswara hill. Together, these findings add significantly to understanding the town’s cultural and religious history. Dr Kolkar said further study will be undertaken with the assistance of local volunteers, acknowledging the support of the late Somappa Yalaburagi, Basavaraj Magalmani, Lakshman Gowda and Piramma Bhimanna Nayak in the discovery.