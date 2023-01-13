16 species of animals rescued during inspection in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: During inspections of several pet shops in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board (KAWB) saved up to 1,344 animals from 16 different species. In addition to this, 44 pet shops received notices over non-compliance to the Pet Shop rules. Additionally, 20 pet stores have received closure notices.

Following a report from Humane Society International in December 2022 of illegal pet stores operating in Bengaluru city in violation of Pet Shop Rules, KAWB conducted the inspection.

When the BBMP veterinarians visited the locations, they urged the proprietors of the pet stores to register and operate legally, but nothing significant changed.

As a result, in Bengaluru, seven teams made up of representatives from the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board, the police department, the veterinary department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and the staff of the animal husbandry department conducted inspections of various locations where animals are kept and sold. The investigation team discovered violations such as keeping animals in cramped, filthy cages, selling pups that haven't been weaned, keeping animals without access to food or water, and failing to treat wounds and infections in animals.

The inspection teams found pet stores operating illegally in addition to the other breaches. During the search, 94 African parrots, 12 partridges, 302 love birds, 3 African crows, and 389 finches were among the exotic species saved. Domestic species also included 196 pigeons, 108 rabbits, 11 ducks, 38 hamsters, 34 dogs, 12 cats, and 19 mice. The rescued animals will be treated in compliance with the law by accredited facilities. Aswathi, a KAWB member, urged the public to check and buy pets, especially puppies under 45 days old from KAWD authorised breeders and pet stores. She also advised adopting animals from animal shelters, particularly India dogs, with the hashtag #AdoptDontShop.