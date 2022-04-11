161-Ft Tall Statue Of Hanuman Unveiled In Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka expressed happiness while unveiling the 161-ft tall Panchamukhi Anjaneya Swamy statue on Sunday. He added that this initiative will bring out good phase across the state of Karnataka. Basaveshwara Mutt in Bidanagere, Kunigal taluk, Tumakuru district, installed the statue which is said to be the world's tallest statue.



He explained about the importance of that specific Avatar of lord Hanuman. According to Ramayana, the avatar is known as Panchamukhi Anjaneya which is a special form of Hanuman. He said that this avatar was taken by lord to bring welfare in the world. He also praised the sculptures for the amazing work they had done.

While praising the mutt's leader, Dhananjay Guruji, for putting in eight years of hard effort to build the cement and steel monument, Bommai predicted that the region would experience significant growth in the future.

Dhananjay Guruji had paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and invited him to the unveiling. Modi, on the other hand, had agreed to participate virtually but had to cancel at the last minute due to his hectic schedule.