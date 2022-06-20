200 People Worked To Prepare The Venue In Bengaluru For The Prime Minister's Yoga Day Event

K V Raja, a seasoned organiser of large events, has been tasked with overseeing all preparations for the D-Day at Kommaghatta Grounds. On Monday afternoon, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project as well as the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, among other projects.

Raja, the owner of Raja Enterprises in Chamrajpet, said it had been a tense fortnight for him and his staff of over 200 employees. For the major event, the massive ground at Kommaghatta had to be levelled. To top it off, we had a lot of rain. The spreading shamiana, which was prepared with textile material from Germany and China, is 700 metres in length and 280 metres in width.

He explained that there can be a total of 40,000 persons accommodated. It's a mix of everyday seats and more upscale seats. The firm was in charge of twenty massive LED screens, lighting, and stage carpeting.

When asked if the big undertaking intimidated him, Raja answered it was nothing new to him. They have been in operation for 30 years. PM Modi has previously attended events in Mangaluru, Coimbatore, Dharapuram, and three times in Bengaluru.

He stated that they have also done it in a few other spots in South India. We've pulled things off before, so he was certain we'd be able to pull it off again. Raju gently stated that they had not yet evaluated the expense of making all the arrangements.