2000 additional police staff will be added to Bengaluru police

Bengaluru: For better control of law and order in the IT capital, the Karnataka government declared that Bengaluru police will add an additional 2,000 police officers. Pratap Reddy, the commissioner of the Bengaluru police, praised the government for preparing to increase the police force's manpower and gave the assurance that the division would serve the needs of the city's residents.

The 2,000 new recruits for the Bengaluru Police would increase civil police staff by 11%. "Thank you @CMofKarnataka @JnanendraAraga for 2000 additional manpower to @BlrCityPolice in #karnatakabudget2023 - A game changing 11% raise in Civil Police! Better woman safety, traffic management, cybercrime investigations & public order in #NammaBengaluru," Pratap Reddy tweeted on social media.

According to reports, the Karnataka government is also preparing to build an additional 20 police stations inside the city limits to prevent crimes within. In this year's state budget, money has also been set out for the infrastructure of the police.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also stated earlier this month that five new traffic police stations have been authorised in Bengaluru. "Bengaluru is the city with the fastest population growth, and each day, more than 5,000 new vehicles are registered there. More traffic forces and new traffic police stations are required. A floating population of over 10 lakh individuals live in Bengaluru every day. To deal with it, it is also necessary to chalk out short- and long-term plans," he added.