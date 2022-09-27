2,000 KSRTC buses to operate during Dasara holidays

Bengaluru: In view of Mysuru Dasara-2022 and Dasara holidays, KSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for operating extra buses in addition to the existing Karnataka Sarige(Express), Rajahamsa, Sleeper, Airavat, Airavat Club Class (Multi-Axle) and Ambari Dream Class services to provide transport facility to the travelling public coming from various places of the State and the country to attend the world famous Dasara Festival being held at Mysuru.



The Dasara festival holidays for schools to commence from September 29, so KSRTC has made elaborate arrangements for operating more than 2000 extra buses to various places of Intra and Inter-State from Bengaluru to provide transport facility to the travelling public from 30 September to 3 October 2022. These special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station, Mysuru Road Bus Station and Shanthinagar BMTC Bus Station. Special buses will be operated from various Intra and Interstate places to Bengaluru from 7 October to 9 October.

Special buses will also be operated to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Sringeri, Horanadu, Shivamogga, Madikeri, Mangaluru, Davangere, Gokarna, Kollur, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Karwar, Ballari, Hosapete, Kalaburagi, Raichur and other places in the State and also to Hyderabad, Chennai, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Salem, Thiruchinapalli, Pudukote, Madurai, Panjim, Shirdi, Pune, Ernakulam, Palghat and other places in the neighbouring States.

One of the KSRTC official said, 200 special buses will be operated exclusively from Mysuru Road Bus Station, Bengaluru to Mysuru and it is planned to operate 250 special buses exclusively from Mysuru to cater to the needs of the tourists visiting the surrounding tourist/pilgrim centers of Mysuru like Chamundi Hills, KRS Dam/Brindavan Gardens, Srirangapatna, Nanjanagud and also to places like Madikeri, Mandya, Malavalli, H D Kote, Chamarajanagar, Hunsur, K R Nagar, Gundlupet, etc ( totally 450 special buses).

KSRTC is operating "Fly Bus" – A/C Multi Axle services from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru to Mysuru directly for the convenience of the passengers. Passengers can book e-ticket online by logging on to www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in and m-booking through Mobile. Information centers will be set up in Mysuru Mofussil and City Bus Station to provide necessary information regarding the services of KSRTC to the travelling public, the official said. Advance reservation tickets for the special and scheduled buses of KSRTC can be booked through 691 Computerised Advance Booking counters established by KSRTC in Karnataka and in neighbouring States i.e. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana,Kerala, Goa, Tamilnadu,Maharashtra and Puducherry, he said.

The official says, A discount of 5% on the fare will be extended, if four or more passengers book tickets in a single ticket. A discount of 10% is offered on the return journey ticket if onward and return journey tickets are booked simultaneously.

He added, Facility has been provided to book computerized reservation tickets in advance for the special buses. Advance Reservation passengers are requested to note the place of boarding mentioned in their reservation tickets before proceeding to the Bus Station. In addition to the above, special buses will be operated from all Taluk/District Bus Stands in the jurisdiction of KSRTC based on the traffic needs.